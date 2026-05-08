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    High Altitude Balloon Prep and Launch

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    KOSTA, KRONOBORGS LäN, SWEDEN

    05.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command-Europe launch the High Altitude Balloon for the first time in Sweden.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006541
    VIRIN: 260509-A-IU004-7802
    Filename: DOD_111697109
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: KOSTA, KRONOBORGS LäN, SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Altitude Balloon Prep and Launch, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    High Altitude Balloon
    Sweden
    MDCE
    Swift Response

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