Soldiers from Multi-Domain Command-Europe launch the High Altitude Balloon for the first time in Sweden.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006541
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-IU004-7802
|Filename:
|DOD_111697109
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|KOSTA, KRONOBORGS LäN, SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, High Altitude Balloon Prep and Launch, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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