Jennifer Hegseth hosts a luncheon for military spouses at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 8, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006539
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-RQ234-3719
|Filename:
|DOD_111697070
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mrs. Hegseth Hosts Military Spouse Luncheon, by SSG Daniel Proper and SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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