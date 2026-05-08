Deterrence Starts Here

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video pulls back the curtain on the dangerous, global threat landscape we face every day. It delivers a clear, uncompromising message: in a world of shadow networks and complex adversaries, DTRA provides the solutions and deterrence needed to prevail. At its core, this footage is about our greatest assets—our people and our capabilities. By highlighting the elite, dedicated workforce behind the mission, we want every viewer to see themselves in this fight. The narrative is focused on how our mission directly executes the Department of War's highest strategic priorities: outmaneuvering the adversary and ensuring joint force survival. This is more than an informational briefing; it is a call to action and demonstrates DTRA operates at the tip of the spear in national security, driven by a workforce that is relentless, innovative, and deeply committed to protecting the homeland and our warfighters.