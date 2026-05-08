This video pulls back the curtain on the dangerous, global threat landscape we face every day. It delivers a clear, uncompromising message: in a world of shadow networks and complex adversaries, DTRA provides the solutions and deterrence needed to prevail. At its core, this footage is about our greatest assets—our people and our capabilities. By highlighting the elite, dedicated workforce behind the mission, we want every viewer to see themselves in this fight. The narrative is focused on how our mission directly executes the Department of War's highest strategic priorities: outmaneuvering the adversary and ensuring joint force survival. This is more than an informational briefing; it is a call to action and demonstrates DTRA operates at the tip of the spear in national security, driven by a workforce that is relentless, innovative, and deeply committed to protecting the homeland and our warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 08:30
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1006534
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-HT311-7818
|Filename:
|DOD_111696846
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deterrence Starts Here, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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