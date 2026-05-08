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    Deterrence Starts Here

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    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    This video pulls back the curtain on the dangerous, global threat landscape we face every day. It delivers a clear, uncompromising message: in a world of shadow networks and complex adversaries, DTRA provides the solutions and deterrence needed to prevail. At its core, this footage is about our greatest assets—our people and our capabilities. By highlighting the elite, dedicated workforce behind the mission, we want every viewer to see themselves in this fight. The narrative is focused on how our mission directly executes the Department of War's highest strategic priorities: outmaneuvering the adversary and ensuring joint force survival. This is more than an informational briefing; it is a call to action and demonstrates DTRA operates at the tip of the spear in national security, driven by a workforce that is relentless, innovative, and deeply committed to protecting the homeland and our warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 08:30
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1006534
    VIRIN: 260508-D-HT311-7818
    Filename: DOD_111696846
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deterrence Starts Here, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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