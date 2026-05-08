68th Theater Medical Command hosts autonomous triage and treatment challenge b-roll/a-roll

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A-roll: U.S. Army Reserve Capt. James Yu from the 75th Innovation Command, discusses the purpose of the autonomous triage and treatment challenge during Sword 2026 in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 9-11, 2026. SaberStrike takes place from April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland. They will execute rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises includes Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. The exercises turn investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems such as AI-enabled command and control and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army A-roll by Ronald D. Bell)



B-roll: U.S. Soldiers from the 68th Theater Medical Command and the Regimental Support Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participates and hosts the autonomous triage and treatment challenge during Sword 2026 in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 9-11, 2026. Saber Strike takes place from April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland. They will execute rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises includes Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. The exercises turn investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems such as AI-enabled command and control and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army B-roll/A-roll by Ronald D. Bell)



Vendor brief 00:00-00:10

Vendor brief angle 2 00:10-00:20

Casualty drag 00:20-0031

Medic casualty documentation 00:31-00:42

Medic applies sensor 00:42-00:52

Medic applies sensor close up 00:52-01:00

Medic treats casualty 01:00-01:05

Medics treats casualties 01:05-01:15

Medics treats casualty 01:15-01:22

Vendor sensor close up 01:22-01:29

Vendor sensor clamped to ear 01:29-01:39

Device close up 01:39-01:46

Doctor reads vital signs on device 01:46-01:55

Doctor reads vital signs on device angle 2 01:55-02:04

Medics treat casualty 02:04-02:16

Soldiers carry casualty into Role 1 02:16-02:25

Soldiers carry casualty to Role 1 02:25-02:34

Soldiers carry casualty to Role 1 angle 2 02:34-02:41

Soldiers carry casualty to evacuation vehicle 02:41-02:51

Soldiers put casualty into evacuation vehicle 02:51-03:01

Soldiers carry casualty(mannequin) to drone 03:01-03:09

Soldiers carry casualty(mannequin) onto drone 03:09-03:17

Soldiers strap down casualty(mannequin) onto drone 03:17-03:28

Vendor demonstrates device 03:28-03:37

Vendor describes the capabilities of their drone 03:37-03:44

Soldiers inspects a vendors device 03:44-03:52

Soldiers interact with vendors 03:52-04:00

Vendor demonstrates device 04:00-04:10

Soldiers discuss possible arrangement of cargo 04:10-04:25

Evaluators takes note on vendors device 04:25-04:35

Evaluators takes note on vendors device close up 04:35-04:45

Vendors device close up 04:45-04:51

Drone take off 04:51-05:00

Drone landing 05:00-05:12

Cpt. James Yu interview 05:12-10:22