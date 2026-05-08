2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006527" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii wildland firefighters and members of the U.S. Forest Service conduct a prescribed burn of the Schofield Barracks training area May 11, 2026. Prescribed burns are an essential part of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s natural resource management program and provide a safe and effective method for reducing invasive vegetation that can fuel dangerous wildfires. Highly flammable guinea grass and other invasive vegetation create significant fuel loads that threaten natural resources, including habitat for the endangered O‘ahu ‘Elepaio, a native flycatcher species residing in forested areas above the training range. More than 1,700 acres were treated during this year’s prescribed burn operations. New this year, the U.S. Forest Service employed a Freefly Alta X uncrewed aerial system to safely ignite remote sections of the training area, increasing firefighter safety and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Nathan Wilkes/USAG Hawaii Public Affairs)