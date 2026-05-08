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    2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn Broll

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii wildland firefighters and members of the U.S. Forest Service conduct a prescribed burn of the Schofield Barracks training area May 11, 2026. Prescribed burns are an essential part of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s natural resource management program and provide a safe and effective method for reducing invasive vegetation that can fuel dangerous wildfires. Highly flammable guinea grass and other invasive vegetation create significant fuel loads that threaten natural resources, including habitat for the endangered O‘ahu ‘Elepaio, a native flycatcher species residing in forested areas above the training range. More than 1,700 acres were treated during this year’s prescribed burn operations. New this year, the U.S. Forest Service employed a Freefly Alta X uncrewed aerial system to safely ignite remote sections of the training area, increasing firefighter safety and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Nathan Wilkes/USAG Hawaii Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 02:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006527
    VIRIN: 260511-A-TO519-1080
    Filename: DOD_111696646
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 Schofield Barracks Prescribed Burn Broll, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    IMCOM
    Prescribed Burn
    wildfire prevention
    Army Firefighting
    U.S. Army Garrison - Hawaii

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