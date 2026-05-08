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    3rd Med Bn Conducts Preventative Medicine Joint Training

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S Navy preventive medicine technicians assigned to the 3rd Med Bn, 3rd MLG, and Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, and 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, participate in a joint preventive medicine training at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026. The training enhances proficiency in preventive medicine techniques such as pest management, insect identification, sanitation, water testing, and disease mitigation improving participants’ exposure to the tools and responsibilities, while reinforcing their role in protecting the warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 00:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006524
    VIRIN: 260505-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111696627
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 3rd Med Bn Conducts Preventative Medicine Joint Training, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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