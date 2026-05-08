3rd Med Bn Conducts Preventative Medicine Joint Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Navy preventive medicine technicians assigned to the 3rd Med Bn, 3rd MLG, and Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, and 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, participate in a joint preventive medicine training at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026. The training enhances proficiency in preventive medicine techniques such as pest management, insect identification, sanitation, water testing, and disease mitigation improving participants’ exposure to the tools and responsibilities, while reinforcing their role in protecting the warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Logan Mason)