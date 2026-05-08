USARPAC Hosts a Honor Ceremony for Philippine Army Commanding General

Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Naferrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army, is honored at a ceremony at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, April 20, 2026. This key leader engagement strengthens the U.S. and Philippine cooperation.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 23:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006521
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-AI704-1911
|Filename:
|DOD_111696516
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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