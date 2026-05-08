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    USARPAC Hosts a Honor Ceremony for Philippine Army Commanding General

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Naferrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army, is honored at a ceremony at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, April 20, 2026. This key leader engagement strengthens the U.S. and Philippine cooperation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 23:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006521
    VIRIN: 260512-A-AI704-1911
    Filename: DOD_111696516
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Hosts a Honor Ceremony for Philippine Army Commanding General, by SSG Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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