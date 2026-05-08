Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts Reconnaissance Drone Operation

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a reconnaissance mission using an unmanned aerial system, under the cover of darkness, in preparation for the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 8, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006520
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-BK800-4715
|Filename:
|DOD_111696513
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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