Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts Reconnaissance Drone Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006520" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a reconnaissance mission using an unmanned aerial system, under the cover of darkness, in preparation for the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 8, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)