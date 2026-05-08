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    Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts Reconnaissance Drone Operation

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a reconnaissance mission using an unmanned aerial system, under the cover of darkness, in preparation for the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 8, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 03:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006520
    VIRIN: 260509-A-BK800-4715
    Filename: DOD_111696513
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company conducts Reconnaissance Drone Operation, by SGT Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    jpmrc-x
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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