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    ARCG Soldiers Compete in 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Soldiers assigned to various battalions within the Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) compete in the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 11, 2026. The multi-day event tests Soldiers on their physical endurance, technical proficiency, and ability to work as a cohesive unit through events such as the M4 carbine range, casualty evacuation drills, and tactical obstacle courses. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Najee Tate Milton).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 21:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006517
    VIRIN: 260325-A-OQ489-1332
    Filename: DOD_111696385
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, ARCG Soldiers Compete in 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FY26 Mission Focused Directive
    arcg--army-reserve-careers-group

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