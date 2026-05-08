ARCG Soldiers Compete in 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

Soldiers assigned to various battalions within the Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) compete in the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 11, 2026. The multi-day event tests Soldiers on their physical endurance, technical proficiency, and ability to work as a cohesive unit through events such as the M4 carbine range, casualty evacuation drills, and tactical obstacle courses. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Najee Tate Milton).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 21:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006517
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-OQ489-1332
|Filename:
|DOD_111696385
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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