ARCG Soldiers Compete in 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to various battalions within the Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) compete in the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 11, 2026. The multi-day event tests Soldiers on their physical endurance, technical proficiency, and ability to work as a cohesive unit through events such as the M4 carbine range, casualty evacuation drills, and tactical obstacle courses. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Najee Tate Milton).