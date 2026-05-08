U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Sharpen Marksmanship During 2026 Best Squad Competition

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct a pistol qualification range at Fort Knox, Kentucky, as part of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition.

The range tests the Soldiers' speed, accuracy, and discipline under pressure, ensuring they remain proficient in foundational marksmanship skills. Participants from various commands, including the 377th Theater Sustainment Command and the 1st Mission Support Command, competed in the event to demonstrate their readiness to fight and win in a multi-domain environment.

The Best Squad Competition is an annual event designed to identify the most highly skilled and cohesive squads in the Army Reserve, focusing on both individual excellence and collective lethality.