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    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Sharpen Marksmanship During 2026 Best Squad Competition

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct a pistol qualification range at Fort Knox, Kentucky, as part of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition.
    The range tests the Soldiers' speed, accuracy, and discipline under pressure, ensuring they remain proficient in foundational marksmanship skills. Participants from various commands, including the 377th Theater Sustainment Command and the 1st Mission Support Command, competed in the event to demonstrate their readiness to fight and win in a multi-domain environment.
    The Best Squad Competition is an annual event designed to identify the most highly skilled and cohesive squads in the Army Reserve, focusing on both individual excellence and collective lethality.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006516
    VIRIN: 260325-A-OQ489-6862
    Filename: DOD_111696369
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Sharpen Marksmanship During 2026 Best Squad Competition, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Fort Knox (KY)
    BestSquad
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    BestSquad Competition
    BestSquad2026

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