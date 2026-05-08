Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2026

Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve converged on Fort Knox to compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, showcasing a high level of technical and tactical proficiency.
The competition highlights the readiness and lethality of Army Reserve squads through a series of grueling challenges, including the M110 sniper range, live-fire exercises from watercraft, and obstacle courses. Participants, including representatives from 352nd CACOM and AR-MEDCOM, demonstrate the physical endurance and mental toughness required to be named the Army Reserve's "Best Squad."
The event serves as a platform for Soldiers to sharpen their combat skills, foster teamwork, and uphold the highest standards of the Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 20:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006515
|VIRIN:
|260328-A-OQ489-2363
|Filename:
|DOD_111696342
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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