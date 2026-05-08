Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006515" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve converged on Fort Knox to compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, showcasing a high level of technical and tactical proficiency.

The competition highlights the readiness and lethality of Army Reserve squads through a series of grueling challenges, including the M110 sniper range, live-fire exercises from watercraft, and obstacle courses. Participants, including representatives from 352nd CACOM and AR-MEDCOM, demonstrate the physical endurance and mental toughness required to be named the Army Reserve's "Best Squad."

The event serves as a platform for Soldiers to sharpen their combat skills, foster teamwork, and uphold the highest standards of the Army Reserve.