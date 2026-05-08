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    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2026

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve converged on Fort Knox to compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, showcasing a high level of technical and tactical proficiency.
    The competition highlights the readiness and lethality of Army Reserve squads through a series of grueling challenges, including the M110 sniper range, live-fire exercises from watercraft, and obstacle courses. Participants, including representatives from 352nd CACOM and AR-MEDCOM, demonstrate the physical endurance and mental toughness required to be named the Army Reserve's "Best Squad."
    The event serves as a platform for Soldiers to sharpen their combat skills, foster teamwork, and uphold the highest standards of the Army Reserve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 20:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006515
    VIRIN: 260328-A-OQ489-2363
    Filename: DOD_111696342
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2026, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox (KY)
    ARCG ARCC USAR JROTC
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    BestSquad Competition
    arcg--army-reserve-careers-group
    BestSquad 2026

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