SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Leaders, Veterans Reflect on Legacy Ahead of Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum Opening

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The Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum officially opens on May 15, 2026, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



5th Special Forces Group Staff Sgt. (Ret.) John Meyer, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Douglas M. Englen and Brig. Gen. Travis L. McIntosh, deputy commanding general for operations of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reflect on what the museum means to them and why preserving the stories of Soldiers matters for future generations.



The museum honors the legacy of Fort Campbell units and veterans, preserving the history and contributions of those who served from World War II to present-day operations.



YouTube: https://youtu.be/r8zoy9hJfj4?si=2dD6U3ShlhDYJ3zF



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French)