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    SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Leaders, Veterans Reflect on Legacy Ahead of Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum Opening

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum officially opens on May 15, 2026, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    5th Special Forces Group Staff Sgt. (Ret.) John Meyer, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Douglas M. Englen and Brig. Gen. Travis L. McIntosh, deputy commanding general for operations of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reflect on what the museum means to them and why preserving the stories of Soldiers matters for future generations.

    The museum honors the legacy of Fort Campbell units and veterans, preserving the history and contributions of those who served from World War II to present-day operations.

    YouTube: https://youtu.be/r8zoy9hJfj4?si=2dD6U3ShlhDYJ3zF

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 20:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006513
    VIRIN: 260512-A-KQ181-7102
    Filename: DOD_111696320
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    Vietnam War
    5th Special Forces Group
    160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment
    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division

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