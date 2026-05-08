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    SOCIAL: Desert Storm Veterans Reflect on Legacy Ahead of Wings of Liberty Museum Opening

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    History lives here.

    The Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum opens May 15, 2026, kicking off Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The museum honors the legacy of Fort Campbell Soldiers and units, highlighting the history of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 5th Special Forces Group and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

    The 101st Airborne Division executed the largest and deepest air assault in history during Operation Desert Storm, setting the standard for speed, reach and lethality in modern warfare. Veterans including Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Robert Nichols, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian Winski and Gen. (Ret.) Richard A. Cody reflect on leadership, discipline and decisive combat power that continue to shape today’s force.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 20:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006512
    VIRIN: 260504-A-XY121-5039
    Filename: DOD_111696314
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, SOCIAL: Desert Storm Veterans Reflect on Legacy Ahead of Wings of Liberty Museum Opening, by SFC Joshua Joyner and CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Desert Storm
    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division

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