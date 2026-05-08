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    Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    As we prepare to celebrate 250 years of America’s independence, we invited our U.S. Army in Japan community — service members, veterans, civilians, and even military children — to reflect on the question, “What does being an American mean to you?”
    In the coming weeks leading up to and beyond Independence Day, we’ll be regularly posting video vignettes that highlight these Americans’ reflections.
    Today’s vignette features SPC Sadie Rendleman, assigned to 765th Transportation (Termina) Battalion.
    These stories offer unique perspectives, but collectively, they weave a powerful tapestry of the enduring spirit and shared values that unite us all.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 20:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006509
    VIRIN: 260511-A-MS361-7439
    Filename: DOD_111696272
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Freedom250

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