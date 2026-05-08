As we prepare to celebrate 250 years of America’s independence, we invited our U.S. Army in Japan community — service members, veterans, civilians, and even military children — to reflect on the question, “What does being an American mean to you?”
In the coming weeks leading up to and beyond Independence Day, we’ll be regularly posting video vignettes that highlight these Americans’ reflections.
Today’s vignette features PFC Gaetano Woodworth, assigned to 765th Transportation (Termina) Battalion.
These stories offer unique perspectives, but collectively, they weave a powerful tapestry of the enduring spirit and shared values that unite us all.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 20:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1006508
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-MS361-7560
|Filename:
|DOD_111696262
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.