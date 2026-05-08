Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we prepare to celebrate 250 years of America’s independence, we invited our U.S. Army in Japan community — service members, veterans, civilians, and even military children — to reflect on the question, “What does being an American mean to you?”

In the coming weeks leading up to and beyond Independence Day, we’ll be regularly posting video vignettes that highlight these Americans’ reflections.

Today’s vignette features PFC Gaetano Woodworth, assigned to 765th Transportation (Termina) Battalion.

These stories offer unique perspectives, but collectively, they weave a powerful tapestry of the enduring spirit and shared values that unite us all.