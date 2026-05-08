Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Oahu

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Air Station Barbers Point medevacs an ailing cruise ship passenger 58 miles offshore Oahu April, 23, 2026. An MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew assigned to Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 provided the Coast Guard helicopter crew with communications and aerial overwatch during the medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006503
|VIRIN:
|260506-G-BQ071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111696207
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.