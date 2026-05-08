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    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore Oahu

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Air Station Barbers Point medevacs an ailing cruise ship passenger 58 miles offshore Oahu April, 23, 2026. An MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew assigned to Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 provided the Coast Guard helicopter crew with communications and aerial overwatch during the medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006503
    VIRIN: 260506-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111696207
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    MH-65 Dolphin
    Air Station Barbers Point
    MH-60 Seahawk
    USCG
    Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37

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