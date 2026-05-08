B-roll of Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport and the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 6-7, 2026. The joint training, held May 6-8, ensured firefighters maintained Federal Aviation Administration certification by practicing aircraft rescue and firefighting techniques in realistic conditions while also strengthening ties between military and civilian emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force video of Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006502
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-DP535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111696201
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport and the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base, by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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