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    Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport and the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base

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    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    B-roll of Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport and the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 6-7, 2026. The joint training, held May 6-8, ensured firefighters maintained Federal Aviation Administration certification by practicing aircraft rescue and firefighting techniques in realistic conditions while also strengthening ties between military and civilian emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force video of Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006502
    VIRIN: 260511-F-DP535-1001
    Filename: DOD_111696201
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport and the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base, by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis Air Force Base
    FIRE PROTECTION

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