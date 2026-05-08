video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006502" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of Firefighters from San Francisco International Airport and the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct live-fire training at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 6-7, 2026. The joint training, held May 6-8, ensured firefighters maintained Federal Aviation Administration certification by practicing aircraft rescue and firefighting techniques in realistic conditions while also strengthening ties between military and civilian emergency responders. (U.S. Air Force video of Airman Marharyta Chumakova)