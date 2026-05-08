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    MRF-SEA 26 – Always Ready

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, concludes its six-month rotation on March 31, 2026. Composited under the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, MRF-SEA completed exercises and operations in the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006494
    VIRIN: 260427-M-AS577-1001
    Filename: DOD_111695974
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, MRF-SEA 26 – Always Ready, by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines, Deployment, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

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