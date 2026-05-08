Army Emergency Relief Visits El Paso to Support Soldiers and Families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006493" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Emergency Relief (AER) representatives visited Fort Bliss to engage with Soldiers and Families. Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Grinston, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, to highlight the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing emergency financial assistance and support programs across the Army.



For more than 80 years, AER has assisted Soldiers with unexpected financial hardships including emergency travel, rent, utilities, and vehicle repairs. The organization also provides educational scholarships for spouses and dependent children and now offers online application options to make assistance more accessible.



As the Army prepares to celebrate its 251st Birthday, AER continues to support readiness and resiliency for Soldiers and Families around the world, including those impacted by recent emergency response efforts in Guam following a super typhoon.



AER’s mission remains focused on helping Soldiers today while strengthening the future of the Army community.