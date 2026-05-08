Army Emergency Relief Visits El Paso to Support Soldiers and Families

Army Emergency Relief (AER) representatives visited Fort Bliss to engage with Soldiers and Families. Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Grinston, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, to highlight the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing emergency financial assistance and support programs across the Army.
For more than 80 years, AER has assisted Soldiers with unexpected financial hardships including emergency travel, rent, utilities, and vehicle repairs. The organization also provides educational scholarships for spouses and dependent children and now offers online application options to make assistance more accessible.
As the Army prepares to celebrate its 251st Birthday, AER continues to support readiness and resiliency for Soldiers and Families around the world, including those impacted by recent emergency response efforts in Guam following a super typhoon.
AER’s mission remains focused on helping Soldiers today while strengthening the future of the Army community.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006493
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-PT036-5907
|PIN:
|4569875
|Filename:
|DOD_111695941
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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