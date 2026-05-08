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    Army Emergency Relief Visits El Paso to Support Soldiers and Families

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Army Emergency Relief (AER) representatives visited Fort Bliss to engage with Soldiers and Families. Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Grinston, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, to highlight the organization’s ongoing commitment to providing emergency financial assistance and support programs across the Army.

    For more than 80 years, AER has assisted Soldiers with unexpected financial hardships including emergency travel, rent, utilities, and vehicle repairs. The organization also provides educational scholarships for spouses and dependent children and now offers online application options to make assistance more accessible.

    As the Army prepares to celebrate its 251st Birthday, AER continues to support readiness and resiliency for Soldiers and Families around the world, including those impacted by recent emergency response efforts in Guam following a super typhoon.

    AER’s mission remains focused on helping Soldiers today while strengthening the future of the Army community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006493
    VIRIN: 260428-A-PT036-5907
    PIN: 4569875
    Filename: DOD_111695941
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Army Emergency Relief Visits El Paso to Support Soldiers and Families, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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