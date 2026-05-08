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    Why This Mid-Career Dentist Chose to Serve

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    CPT Mara Pagan is an Army dentist who left a lucrative but stressful 15-year career in the civilian sector to find deeper meaning in Army service. She describes burnout, corporate pressure, and how insurance plans hampered her ability to care for patients.

    Despite taking a significant pay cut, CPT Pagan highlights how the Army gave her the clinical freedom to treat patients based on their medical needs rather than their financial limitations. In the Army Dental Corps, she has found a renewed sense of purpose in being the dentist she always wanted to be.

    Music title "Phoenix" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006492
    VIRIN: 260511-D-JU906-1000
    Filename: DOD_111695904
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    dentistry
    Fort Riley
    dentist

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