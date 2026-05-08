Why This Mid-Career Dentist Chose to Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006492" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CPT Mara Pagan is an Army dentist who left a lucrative but stressful 15-year career in the civilian sector to find deeper meaning in Army service. She describes burnout, corporate pressure, and how insurance plans hampered her ability to care for patients.



Despite taking a significant pay cut, CPT Pagan highlights how the Army gave her the clinical freedom to treat patients based on their medical needs rather than their financial limitations. In the Army Dental Corps, she has found a renewed sense of purpose in being the dentist she always wanted to be.



Music title "Phoenix" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.