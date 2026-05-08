Christina Crank, Chief Nursing Officer at Ascension St. Vincent Jennings Hospital, discusses the hospital's four-year history of participating in Guardian Response 2026 and the invaluable training experience it provides to her staff in North Vernon, Ind., May 7, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army video by Cadet William D. Kennedy III)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006491
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-PJ104-5435
|Filename:
|DOD_111695860
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty Training at Guardian Response 2026, by Officer Candidate William Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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