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    Urban Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26

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    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jet Cortez 

    87th Training Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division conduct urban search and rescue and decontamination procedures while participating in Guardian Response 2026, on Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 6, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jet Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006488
    VIRIN: 260506-A-EX105-8839
    Filename: DOD_111695793
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: INDIANA, US

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    This work, Urban Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26, by SGT Jet Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    Guardian Response
    1st Infantry Division
    Guardian Response 2026
    Guardian Response 26

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