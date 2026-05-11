Urban Search and Rescue Training at Guardian Response 26

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division conduct urban search and rescue and decontamination procedures while participating in Guardian Response 2026, on Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 6, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jet Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006488
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-EX105-8839
|Filename:
|DOD_111695793
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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