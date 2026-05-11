(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLD 45 Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    U.S. Space Force Col. Brian L. Chatman, SLD 45 commander, discusses the work and goals of the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce Team done here at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida on April 13, 2026. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006482
    VIRIN: 260413-X-BF973-1001
    Filename: DOD_111695609
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLD 45 Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce Video, by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patrick Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video