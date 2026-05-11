SLD 45 Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce Video

U.S. Space Force Col. Brian L. Chatman, SLD 45 commander, discusses the work and goals of the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce Team done here at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida on April 13, 2026. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006482
|VIRIN:
|260413-X-BF973-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111695609
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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