U.S. Army Capt. Terry Montgomery, a finance officer assigned to the 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, discusses his motivation for service and his performance during the 2026 U.S. Army Finance Corps Warrior Challenge at Fort Jackson, S.C., May 6, 2026. Montgomery was named the 2026 Finance Officer of the Year following the four-day competition, which tested the physical, mental, and tactical readiness of elite finance and comptroller Soldiers from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006477
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-XM626-2185
|Filename:
|DOD_111695435
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Finance Officer of the Year Discusses Motivation and Performance, by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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