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    Finance Officer of the Year Discusses Motivation and Performance

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Capt. Terry Montgomery, a finance officer assigned to the 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, discusses his motivation for service and his performance during the 2026 U.S. Army Finance Corps Warrior Challenge at Fort Jackson, S.C., May 6, 2026. Montgomery was named the 2026 Finance Officer of the Year following the four-day competition, which tested the physical, mental, and tactical readiness of elite finance and comptroller Soldiers from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006477
    VIRIN: 260506-A-XM626-2185
    Filename: DOD_111695435
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    TAGS

    15th Finance Battalion
    IIIArmoredCorps
    Finance Officer
    13th ACSC
    Finance Soldier of the Year

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