Finance Officer of the Year Discusses Motivation and Performance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006477" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Terry Montgomery, a finance officer assigned to the 15th Finance Battalion, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, discusses his motivation for service and his performance during the 2026 U.S. Army Finance Corps Warrior Challenge at Fort Jackson, S.C., May 6, 2026. Montgomery was named the 2026 Finance Officer of the Year following the four-day competition, which tested the physical, mental, and tactical readiness of elite finance and comptroller Soldiers from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren)