MacDill Celebrates Defender Appreciation Week, Recognizes 6th SFS Service and Sacrifice

The 6th Air Refueling Wing honors the service and sacrifice of its Defenders during Defender Appreciation Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2026. The 6th Security Forces Squadron provides 24/7 security and law enforcement for more than 15,000 personnel and 34 mission partners, safeguarding $8 billion in mission assets. Defender Appreciation Week is an annual observance that honors the dedication of Security Forces members who protect and defend personnel and assets across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 14:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006475
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111695356
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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