MacDill Celebrates Defender Appreciation Week, Recognizes 6th SFS Service and Sacrifice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 6th Air Refueling Wing honors the service and sacrifice of its Defenders during Defender Appreciation Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2026. The 6th Security Forces Squadron provides 24/7 security and law enforcement for more than 15,000 personnel and 34 mission partners, safeguarding $8 billion in mission assets. Defender Appreciation Week is an annual observance that honors the dedication of Security Forces members who protect and defend personnel and assets across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)