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    MacDill Celebrates Defender Appreciation Week, Recognizes 6th SFS Service and Sacrifice

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The 6th Air Refueling Wing honors the service and sacrifice of its Defenders during Defender Appreciation Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 11, 2026. The 6th Security Forces Squadron provides 24/7 security and law enforcement for more than 15,000 personnel and 34 mission partners, safeguarding $8 billion in mission assets. Defender Appreciation Week is an annual observance that honors the dedication of Security Forces members who protect and defend personnel and assets across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006475
    VIRIN: 260508-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111695356
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, MacDill Celebrates Defender Appreciation Week, Recognizes 6th SFS Service and Sacrifice, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    6th Air Refueling Wing

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