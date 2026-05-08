Art meets history in downtown San Angelo! This incredible mural located at 108 E. Concho Avenue highlights the key moments and individuals that shaped the legacy of Goodfellow Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 14:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006470
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-SL509-1647
|Filename:
|DOD_111695174
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Downtown San Angelo Goodfellow AFB Mural (with music), by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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