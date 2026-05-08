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    USACE motor vessel refuels at Brandon Road Lock and Dam

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    JOLIET, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Refueling USACE motor vessel at Brandon Road Lock and Dam, May 8, 2026 in Joliet, Illinois.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006457
    VIRIN: 260508-A-PA223-2703
    Filename: DOD_111694924
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, USACE motor vessel refuels at Brandon Road Lock and Dam, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    motor vessel
    Brandon Road Lock and Dam
    USACE

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