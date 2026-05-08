(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brandon Road Lock and Dam 4k b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOLIET, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Lock operations at Brandon Road Lock and Dam, May 8, 2026 in Joliet, Illinois.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006454
    VIRIN: 260508-A-PA223-1780
    Filename: DOD_111694886
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brandon Road Lock and Dam 4k b-roll, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    barge
    Brandon Road Lock and Dam
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video