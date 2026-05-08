Lock operations at Brandon Road Lock and Dam, May 8, 2026 in Joliet, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006454
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-PA223-1780
|Filename:
|DOD_111694886
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brandon Road Lock and Dam 4k b-roll, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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