Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026

Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in a squad board during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 8 May 2026. Squads were evaluated by a panel of senior noncommissioned officers from across the Military District of Washington and assessed through a series of knowledge-based questions focused on situational awareness, tactical and operational understanding, leadership, Army doctrine, and current world events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006448
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-IG356-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111694789
|Length:
|00:09:53
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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