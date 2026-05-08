Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006448" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in a squad board during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 8 May 2026. Squads were evaluated by a panel of senior noncommissioned officers from across the Military District of Washington and assessed through a series of knowledge-based questions focused on situational awareness, tactical and operational understanding, leadership, Army doctrine, and current world events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)