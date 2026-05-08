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    Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in a squad board during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 8 May 2026. Squads were evaluated by a panel of senior noncommissioned officers from across the Military District of Washington and assessed through a series of knowledge-based questions focused on situational awareness, tactical and operational understanding, leadership, Army doctrine, and current world events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006448
    VIRIN: 260508-A-IG356-1008
    Filename: DOD_111694789
    Length: 00:09:53
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026, by SSG Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    The Old Guard
    mdw
    MDW Best Squad Competition
    Best Squad 2026

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