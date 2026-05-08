Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in an obstacle course during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 7 May, 2026. Squads were timed and evaluated on coordination, communication, and teamwork while navigating a series of physical obstacles, with penalties assessed for infractions and failure to effectively operate as a team. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006446
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-IG356-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111694787
|Length:
|00:09:21
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026, by SSG Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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