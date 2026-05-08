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    2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show MAGTF Demo

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Cpl. Andre Marshall 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Training Squadron (VMMT) 204, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd MAW, conduct an aerial demonstration during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The flight exhibition showcased the speed, maneuverability, and combat capabilities of the Marines' rotary-wing aircraft to the public.

    The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006443
    VIRIN: 260509-M-AM656-1001
    Filename: DOD_111694759
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show MAGTF Demo, by Cpl Andre Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cherry Point Air Show
    BlueAngels
    community
    USMCFreedom250
    FreedomandStrength250

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