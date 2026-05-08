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    Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 5 May, 2026. The event evaluates Soldiers on strength, endurance, and overall physical readiness through a series of physically demanding tasks designed to test combat fitness and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006439
    VIRIN: 260505-A-IG356-1002
    Filename: DOD_111694746
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026, by SSG Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MDW
    The Old Gaurd
    Best Squad 2026
    MDW Best Squad Competetion

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