Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026

Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 5 May, 2026. The event evaluates Soldiers on strength, endurance, and overall physical readiness through a series of physically demanding tasks designed to test combat fitness and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006439
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-IG356-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111694746
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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