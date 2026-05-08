Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006439" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 5 May, 2026. The event evaluates Soldiers on strength, endurance, and overall physical readiness through a series of physically demanding tasks designed to test combat fitness and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)