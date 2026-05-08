Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026

Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in a 12-mile ruck march during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 5 May, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ endurance, resilience, and tactical readiness as competitors move under load across demanding terrain in pursuit of being named the Army’s top squad. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006438
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-IG356-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111694736
|Length:
|00:10:10
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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