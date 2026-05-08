Military District of Washington - Best Squad Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006438" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Raw, unedited footage of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Military District of Washington participating in a 12-mile ruck march during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill, Virginia, on 5 May, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ endurance, resilience, and tactical readiness as competitors move under load across demanding terrain in pursuit of being named the Army’s top squad. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malik M. Retemiah)