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    MCAS Cherry Point Air Show Static Displays

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    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Attendees of the 2026 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show interact with Marine Corps vehicles and weapon systems at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 9, 2026. The 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, held in celebration of America’s 250th birthday and headlined by the Blue Angels, is a biennial community outreach event that honors the enduring partnership between Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the communities of eastern North Carolina while showcasing the power, precision, and expeditionary capabilities of Marine Corps aviation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006433
    VIRIN: 260509-M-SO558-1001
    Filename: DOD_111694676
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Cherry Point Air Show Static Displays, by LCpl Michail Stankosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cherry Point Air Show
    BlueAngels
    USMCFreedom250
    2026MCASCHPTAirShow
    FreedomandStrength250

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