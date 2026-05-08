NAS Pensacola FFSC Hosts Community Wellness Fair

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PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) held a Community Wellness Fair May 7 at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) Charles E. Taylor Hangar.



FFSC partnered with Northwest Florida Health to host over 60 exhibits from on-base and community partner organizations, that offered health, fitness, educational tools and information about mental health services and was attended by more than 600 people.



The FFSC at NAS Pensacola, located at 151 Ellyson Ave. onboard the air station, provides information and referrals, education and one-on-one assistance to service members and their families at no cost to eligible patrons. Available programs include: Clinical Counseling; New Parent Support; Personal Financial Management; and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, among others. Individuals can call (850) 452-5990 to schedule and appointment.



Military OneSource is also available to service members in need with resources including counseling, financial and legal consultations and referrals for mental health care. Assistance is available 24/7 by phone at (800) 342-9647 or online at https://www.militaryonesource.mil.



Individuals who are in distress or thinking of harming themselves should dial the Suicide Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, then pressing 1 for the Military Crisis Line. This service is available 24/7 and connects service members, veterans and their families with trained counselors who understand military culture. Help is also available through text at 838255 or online chat at https://veteranscrisisline.net. (U.S. Navy video by Ens. Trent Prince and Garrett Dipuma)