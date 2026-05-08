Hotel Company Incentive Training

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct incentive training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 1, 2026. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006425
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111694542
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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