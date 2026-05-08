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    Hotel Company Incentive Training

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct incentive training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 1, 2026. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006425
    VIRIN: 260501-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_111694542
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Hotel Company Incentive Training, by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Drill Instructor
    MCRDPI
    Incentive Physical Training
    Hotel Comapny

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