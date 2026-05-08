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    414th CSB Change of Command ceremony clean copy

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Clean copy of the 414th Contracting Support Command change of command ceremony

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006423
    VIRIN: 260421-A-FG870-1686
    Filename: DOD_111694488
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 414th CSB Change of Command ceremony clean copy, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    change of command ceremony
    414th Contracting Support Command

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