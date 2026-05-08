Clean copy of the 414th Contracting Support Command change of command ceremony
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006423
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-FG870-1686
|Filename:
|DOD_111694488
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 414th CSB Change of Command ceremony clean copy, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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