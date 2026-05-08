B-roll from the 414th Contracting Support Brigade change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006422
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-FG870-3455
|Filename:
|DOD_111694483
|Length:
|00:25:26
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 414th CSB Change of Command B-Roll, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.