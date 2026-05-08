Fort Jackson Retiree Appreciated Days Welcome

Col. Dave Gaugush, garrison commander, welcomes retirees to Fort Jackson's Retiree Appreciation Days, May 14-16.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 09:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1006420
|VIRIN:
|290429-A-A4507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111694464
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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