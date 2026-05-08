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    Fort Jackson Retiree Appreciated Days Welcome

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    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. Dave Gaugush, garrison commander, welcomes retirees to Fort Jackson's Retiree Appreciation Days, May 14-16.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 09:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1006420
    VIRIN: 290429-A-A4507-1001
    Filename: DOD_111694464
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    IMCOM, Fort Jackson, Family MWR, Retiree, Retiree Appreciation Days

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