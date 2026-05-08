Thanks to our awesome Fish and Wildlife Management team and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, more than 6,700 trout have made a splash on the installation!
210 rainbow trout are now swimming in the chilly depths of Quarry Pond
4,670 brown trout are exploring Black Creek’s angling sites
1,100 brook trout have found a new home in Remington Pond
780 more brook trout are now in the West branch of Black Creek!
Why all the fish? Stocking helps boost recreational fishing and brings native species back to our waters. Want to learn more? Check out: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing
Trout season is ON through October 15! Remember:
Remington Pond is catch-and-release for all fish except trout
No recreation permit needed for Remington Pond, but you do need a NYS fishing license
Ready to cast your line? Find all the details on fishing at Fort Drum, including permits and top spots, here: https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/fishing.aspx
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006419
|VIRIN:
|260506-O-UC015-4486
|Filename:
|DOD_111694448
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, It’s a fish frenzy at Fort Drum!, by Michelle Winter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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