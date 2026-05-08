It’s a fish frenzy at Fort Drum!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006419" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thanks to our awesome Fish and Wildlife Management team and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, more than 6,700 trout have made a splash on the installation!

210 rainbow trout are now swimming in the chilly depths of Quarry Pond

4,670 brown trout are exploring Black Creek’s angling sites

1,100 brook trout have found a new home in Remington Pond

780 more brook trout are now in the West branch of Black Creek!

Why all the fish? Stocking helps boost recreational fishing and brings native species back to our waters. Want to learn more? Check out: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing

Trout season is ON through October 15! Remember:

Remington Pond is catch-and-release for all fish except trout

No recreation permit needed for Remington Pond, but you do need a NYS fishing license

Ready to cast your line? Find all the details on fishing at Fort Drum, including permits and top spots, here: https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/fishing.aspx