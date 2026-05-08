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    414th CSB Change of Command ceremony

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Col. Isaac M. Torres relinquishes command of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) to Lt. Col. David J. Delassus on April 21, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The 414th CSB sustains and provides innovative technology for the Southern European Task Force-Africa, U.S. Africa Command, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the U.S. Army Garrison-Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006418
    VIRIN: 260421-A-FG870-1767
    Filename: DOD_111694447
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    414th Contracting Support Brigade
    Change of Command
    Change of Command ceremony

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