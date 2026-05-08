414th CSB Change of Command ceremony

Col. Isaac M. Torres relinquishes command of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) to Lt. Col. David J. Delassus on April 21, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The 414th CSB sustains and provides innovative technology for the Southern European Task Force-Africa, U.S. Africa Command, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the U.S. Army Garrison-Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006418
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-FG870-1767
|Filename:
|DOD_111694447
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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