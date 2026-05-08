414th CSB Change of Command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006418" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Isaac M. Torres relinquishes command of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) to Lt. Col. David J. Delassus on April 21, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The 414th CSB sustains and provides innovative technology for the Southern European Task Force-Africa, U.S. Africa Command, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the U.S. Army Garrison-Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)