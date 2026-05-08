(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion Surf Ops and Evacuation Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Assault Amphibious Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd MARDIV, conduct surf operations and evacuation qualification during water integrated training package aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. WIT-P ensures Marines are certified and prepared to safely execute missions while using amphibious combat vehicles in support of the 2nd MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006417
    VIRIN: 260506-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111694435
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion Surf Ops and Evacuation Qualification, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCnews, AABN, V18, ACV, WITP, CLNC, Any Clime Any Place

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video