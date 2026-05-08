2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion Surf Ops and Evacuation Qualification

U.S. Marines with Assault Amphibious Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd MARDIV, conduct surf operations and evacuation qualification during water integrated training package aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. WIT-P ensures Marines are certified and prepared to safely execute missions while using amphibious combat vehicles in support of the 2nd MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006417
|VIRIN:
|260506-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111694435
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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