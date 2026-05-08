2nd Assault Amphibious Battalion Surf Ops and Evacuation Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006417" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Assault Amphibious Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd MARDIV, conduct surf operations and evacuation qualification during water integrated training package aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. WIT-P ensures Marines are certified and prepared to safely execute missions while using amphibious combat vehicles in support of the 2nd MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)