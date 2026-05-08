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    Behind the Triad May 2026

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez talked with Sylvia Lopez, Army Community Service Director and Brittany Sonie, Family Advocacy Program Manager about the ACS programs at Fort McCoy, WI.
    The mission of Army Community Service (ACS) is to facilitate a commander's ability to provide comprehensive, standardized, and responsive services—such as financial planning, relocation assistance, and family support—that enhance readiness, resilience, and self-reliance for Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and their Families.
    https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 09:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006416
    VIRIN: 260505-A-VQ984-6924
    Filename: DOD_111694130
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Behind the Triad May 2026, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy
    Army Community Sercvice

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