Behind the Triad May 2026

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006416" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez talked with Sylvia Lopez, Army Community Service Director and Brittany Sonie, Family Advocacy Program Manager about the ACS programs at Fort McCoy, WI.

The mission of Army Community Service (ACS) is to facilitate a commander's ability to provide comprehensive, standardized, and responsive services—such as financial planning, relocation assistance, and family support—that enhance readiness, resilience, and self-reliance for Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and their Families.

https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)