Interview: US Army Sgt. Maj. Patrick Jeffrey discusses modernization during African Lion 26

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Patrick Jeffrey, senior enlisted advisor for training and exercises, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses force modernization during African Lion 26 at Cap Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 8, 2026. The exercise gave service members an opportunity to test artificial intelligence-powered and autonomous platforms, remote systems, and emerging technologies across attack, defense and mission command operations. The experimentation accelerated target detection, shortened decision timelines and delivered cost-effective warfighting solutions aligned with African partner priorities.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy video by Blue Tree Production)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 09:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006415
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-A0963-3782
|Filename:
|DOD_111694034
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|TAN TAN, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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