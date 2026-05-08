81st Anniversary of Mauthausen Liberation - Broll

U.S. representatives attend the Mauthausen Memorial's 81st Liberation Ceremony in Mauthausen, Austria, May 10, 2026. The U.S. delegation at the Mauthausen's International Liberation and Commemoration Ceremony was led by U.S. Embassy Vienna’s Ambassador Arthur Fisher; U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Drake, U.S. Embassy Vienna; and the State Department's Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain; along with the 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Readiness Center as the color and honor guards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 03:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006410
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-EF519-2767
|Filename:
|DOD_111693764
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|MAUTHAUSEN, AT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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