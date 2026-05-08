81st Anniversary of Mauthausen Liberation - Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006410" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. representatives attend the Mauthausen Memorial's 81st Liberation Ceremony in Mauthausen, Austria, May 10, 2026. The U.S. delegation at the Mauthausen's International Liberation and Commemoration Ceremony was led by U.S. Embassy Vienna’s Ambassador Arthur Fisher; U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Drake, U.S. Embassy Vienna; and the State Department's Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain; along with the 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Readiness Center as the color and honor guards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)