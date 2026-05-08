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    81st Anniversary of Mauthausen Liberation

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    MAUTHAUSEN, AUSTRIA

    05.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. representatives attend the Mauthausen Memorial's 81st Liberation Ceremony in Mauthausen, Austria, May 10, 2026. The U.S. delegation at the Mauthausen's International Liberation and Commemoration Ceremony was led by U.S. Embassy Vienna’s Ambassador Arthur Fisher; U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Drake, U.S. Embassy Vienna; and the State Department's Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain; along with the 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Readiness Center as the color and honor guards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 03:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006409
    VIRIN: 260510-A-EF519-9390
    Filename: DOD_111693763
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MAUTHAUSEN, AT

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    This work, 81st Anniversary of Mauthausen Liberation, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    WWII81inEurope

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