CFAS Port Operations Low-Visibility Training

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 30, 2026) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's (CFAS) Port Operations conducts coxswain sustainment training in low light conditions in the Sasebo Harbor area of responsibility onboard CFAS, Japan, Apr. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer Second Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 03:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006406
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111693683
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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