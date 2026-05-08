CFAS Port Operations Low-Visibility Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 30, 2026) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's (CFAS) Port Operations conducts coxswain sustainment training in low light conditions in the Sasebo Harbor area of responsibility onboard CFAS, Japan, Apr. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer Second Class Colin Lightner)