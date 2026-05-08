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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosted Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Bensound.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 04:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006404
    VIRIN: 260503-M-RY694-2001
    PIN: 260503
    Filename: DOD_111693674
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    TAGS

    MAG12, INDOPACOM, Community, Allies, Together, Traditions

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