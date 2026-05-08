11th MEU Marines, Sailors Transit the Surigao Strait Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit execute defense of the amphibious task force aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while transiting the Surigao Strait, April 26, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joseph Helms and Sgt. Trent A. Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 00:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006392
|VIRIN:
|260426-M-FP389-1457
|PIN:
|MFP389
|Filename:
|DOD_111693632
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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