(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Transit the Surigao Strait Aboard USS Boxer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Helms and Sgt. Trent A. Henry

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit execute defense of the amphibious task force aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while transiting the Surigao Strait, April 26, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joseph Helms and Sgt. Trent A. Henry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 00:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006392
    VIRIN: 260426-M-FP389-1457
    PIN: MFP389
    Filename: DOD_111693632
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Transit the Surigao Strait Aboard USS Boxer, by Sgt Joseph Helms and Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BoxerStrong, 11thMEU, INDOPACOM, Marines, ARGMEU, DATF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video