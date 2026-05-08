USS Mustin Conducts Boat Operations

U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts boat operations while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 27, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 00:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006390
|VIRIN:
|260427-N-ER894-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111693574
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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